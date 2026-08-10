TUCSAA calls for effective reforms in labour migration system

The Trade Union–Civil Society Action Alliance (TUCSAA) has called for transparency, accountability and effective reforms in Bangladesh’s labour migration system to ensure the rights and protection of migrant workers.

The alliance made the call at a national media briefing held at the National Press Club in Dhaka today, Monday, where it unveiled its declaration on labour migration, says a media release.

Representatives of TUCSAA said the success of labour migration should not be measured solely by the number of workers sent abroad.

According to them, whether workers can migrate safely, receive fair recruitment opportunities, have their rights and dignity protected at workplaces, and receive justice when their rights are violated should also be taken into consideration.