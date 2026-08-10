TUCSAA calls for effective reforms in labour migration system
The Trade Union–Civil Society Action Alliance (TUCSAA) has called for transparency, accountability and effective reforms in Bangladesh’s labour migration system to ensure the rights and protection of migrant workers.
The alliance made the call at a national media briefing held at the National Press Club in Dhaka today, Monday, where it unveiled its declaration on labour migration, says a media release.
Representatives of TUCSAA said the success of labour migration should not be measured solely by the number of workers sent abroad.
According to them, whether workers can migrate safely, receive fair recruitment opportunities, have their rights and dignity protected at workplaces, and receive justice when their rights are violated should also be taken into consideration.
The declaration highlights several key concerns, including the safety and welfare of Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia, particularly those involved in preparations for the FIFA World Cup, recruitment syndicates and irregularities in Malaysia’s labour market, stagnation and uncertainty in major labour markets, limitations of bilateral labour arrangements; and weaknesses in the infrastructure and effectiveness of Technical Training Centres (TTCs).
It also prioritises addressing abuse, harassment and exploitation of migrant workers.
TUCSAA called for clear, specific and effective bilateral labour agreements instead of general memorandums of understanding. It said such agreements should clearly define the responsibilities of both parties regarding recruitment, wages, working conditions, occupational safety, workers’ rights, complaints and dispute resolution, and joint monitoring.
The alliance also called for reducing migration costs, ensuring transparency and effective oversight in recruitment, and taking action against irregularities. It stressed the need for an accessible complaints mechanism for migrant workers.
Reopening labour markets and creating new employment opportunities are important. But returning to the same system that has previously exposed migrant workers to exploitation and uncertainty is not a solution, TUCSAA said, calling for a migration system that prioritises workers’ rights, safety and dignity.
TUCSAA also called for increased investment in skills development in line with international labour market demand and improvements to the infrastructure and effectiveness of TTCs.
It further urged stronger coordination among government agencies and meaningful participation of trade unions, civil society, representatives of migrant workers and other stakeholders in policymaking on migration.
The declaration will be presented to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), Wage Earners’ Welfare Board (WEWB), relevant government agencies, members of parliament, diplomatic missions, development partners and other stakeholders.