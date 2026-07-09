PM Tarique Rahman’s residence declared as KPI: What it means

Authorities may not construct high-voltage power lines or flyovers above a Special Category KPI. They must ensure adequate lighting in parks, buildings and roads adjacent to the installation, while security personnel must maintain round-the-clock guard duty.

The offices and official residences of the Head of State and the Head of Government will also be designated as No-Fly Zones.

The policy further states that, to strengthen intelligence surveillance, the authorities must establish an Intelligence Cell comprising specially trained personnel from the National Security Intelligence (NSI), the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and the Special Branch (SB).

The cell will provide security-related intelligence to the Special Security Force (SSF).

Regarding internal security, the policy states that the authorities must deploy an adequate number of Presidential Guard Regiment (PGR) personnel to ensure comprehensive protection. In addition, specially trained police officers will also remain on duty.

The authorities must establish guard towers 15 to 20 feet high near the boundary wall. Armed security personnel equipped with binoculars will be stationed at these towers, while security teams will conduct patrols day and night.

Visitors will receive entry passes before being allowed access. Security screening will take place at the gates, and no one may take photographs or record videos within the area without prior authorisation.