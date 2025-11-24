Will police stop old patterns of repression, Sara Hossain asks

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain has raised a set of critical questions: Will the police end their old practices of repression? If the law is misused, will the police be held accountable? And will the courts show courage?

She raised these questions during a discussion titled “Publishing Reports Related to the Digital Security Act: Important Lessons for the Future of Media Freedom in Bangladesh.”

The discussion took place on the third day of the three-day “Bay of Bengal Conversation 2025,” organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday.