Award ceremony postponed ahead of Police Week 2026
The awarding ceremony of the Bangladesh Police Medals (BPM) and President Police Medals (PPM) to 107 police personnel has been postponed ahead of the inauguration of Police Week 2026 tomorrow.
Additional Inspector General of Police (Crime and Operations) Khondoker Rafiqul Islam told BSS tonight that the programme was deferred as the president, whose approval is required for the awards, left the country this morning.
He also said the government order regarding the medals has not yet been issued.
In addition, the government has decided to further scrutinise the selection process for the awards, he added.
Police officials, however, confirmed that all other events of Police Week 2026 will continue as scheduled, while the medals will be conferred at a later date.