PM announces Bogura as country’s 13th city corporation

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said, “This was a long-standing demand of yours. By transforming Bogura pourashava as the city corporation, your demand has been fulfilled. Now Bogura must be transformed into a model city; this cannot be achieved by the government alone. Everyone must cooperate.”

State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, Member of Parliament from Bogura-6 constituency (Sadar) Rezaul Karim Badsha, Local Government Division Secretary Md. Shahidul Hassan, Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman, Deputy Commissioner Toufiqur Rahman and other senior officials were present at the plaque unveiling ceremony.

The Prime Minister also planted saplings on the occasion.