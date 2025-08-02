Army chief distributes NDC Capstone course certificate

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army, graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates among the Capstone fellows.

In his address, General Waker-Uz-Zaman extended warm congratulations to the Fellows for completing the intellectually demanding course.

He highlighted the importance of strategic leadership in navigating the contemporary challenges of nation-building emphasising the need for dynamic, reform-minded leaders who can steer the country’s institutions toward greater efficiency and inclusivity.

Calling upon the Fellows to lead by example, he urged them to embrace their roles in shaping a prosperous and resilient Bangladesh, capable of meeting the hopes and aspirations of its people.

Reflecting on the objectives of the Capstone Course, the chief guest acknowledged the platform’s vital role in creating a convergence of ideas among the country’s rising thought leaders.