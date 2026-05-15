Measles and symptoms deaths pass 450, as 12 more children die in 24 hrs
Another 12 children died in the country in the last 24 hours from Thursday 8:00 am to Friday 8:00 am due to measles and measles-related symptoms.
Among them, four children were confirmed to have measles, while eight had measles-like symptoms.
With the least development, the total number of child deaths has reached 451.
During this period, symptoms of measles were observed in 1,192 more children across the country, and 111 children were confirmed to have measles.
The Directorate General of Health Services reported these figures in a measles bulletin on Friday.
Among the four children who died after being confirmed with measles, two were from the Dhaka division, and one each from the Chattogram and Barishal divisions.
Among the eight children who died with measles-like symptoms, three were from Dhaka division, three from Chattogram division, and one each from Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
So far, since 15 March, a total of 377 children have died in the country due to measles symptoms. During the same period, 74 children died after being confirmed with measles. In total, 451 children have died.
According to the DGHS, since 15 March this year, 55,611 children have shown measles-like symptoms. During this time, 40,176 children have been admitted to hospitals with symptoms, while 36,055 of them have recovered and returned home.
It also stated that since 15 March, measles has been confirmed in 7,416 children in the country.