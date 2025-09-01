DUCSU election suspended: High Court

DUCSU elections were scheduled to be held on 9 September. Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir and Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad fielded separate panels. Left students fielded two panels.

A total of 471 candidates, including 62 female students, were contesting for 28 posts. In 13 posts each for 18 halls, a total of 1035 candidates were contesting in hall unions.