DUCSU election suspended: High Court

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU)File photo

High Court has suspended Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election and voter list.

A bench of High Court Judge Habibul Gani and Judge Sheikh Tashin Ali has issued the order today, Monday.

DUCSU elections were scheduled to be held on 9 September. Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir and Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad fielded separate panels. Left students fielded two panels.

A total of 471 candidates, including 62 female students, were contesting for 28 posts. In 13 posts each for 18 halls, a total of 1035 candidates were contesting in hall unions.

