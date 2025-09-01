DUCSU election suspended: High Court
High Court has suspended Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election and voter list.
A bench of High Court Judge Habibul Gani and Judge Sheikh Tashin Ali has issued the order today, Monday.
DUCSU elections were scheduled to be held on 9 September. Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir and Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad fielded separate panels. Left students fielded two panels.
A total of 471 candidates, including 62 female students, were contesting for 28 posts. In 13 posts each for 18 halls, a total of 1035 candidates were contesting in hall unions.