Tarique Rahman joins views-exchange meeting with BNP dist-level leaders
BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has joined a views-exchange meeting with district-level leaders of the ruling BNP and its three associate bodies.
The day-long meeting began at 10:45am today, Saturday, at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the city's Farmgate area with BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in the chair.
BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman joined the meeting as the chief guest while Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir joined it as the special guest.
BNP Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Selima Rahman and AZM Zahid Hossain also joined in the meeting.
This is the first views-exchange meeting between BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the party's grassroots leaders after the 13th parliamentary election held on 12 February.
About the meeting, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, during the meeting, the party's election manifesto and the plans of the government will be presented to the leaders.
Party's organisational activities will also be discussed in the meeting, he added.