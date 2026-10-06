Humaiun Kobir in keynote address: National interest will be the priority, not any single side

Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir has made it clear that Bangladesh will not choose sides amid growing strategic competition among major powers.

He further said national interest would be the guiding principle of Bangladesh’s foreign policy. Rather than relying on any single side, Bangladesh wants to maintain strategic autonomy through cooperation with different countries.

Humaiun Kobir made the remarks in a keynote address on the concluding day of the Bay of Bengal Conversation at a hotel in the capital yesterday, Monday.

The three-day international conference was organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS). Yesterday was the final day of the conference.

The state minister said that the world is changing rapidly and the centres of power are shifting, creating both challenges and new opportunities for Bangladesh.

According to him, the competition among major powers in international relations should not be viewed as an opportunity to choose one side over another.