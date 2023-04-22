Share joy of Eid-ul-Fitr with all: PM 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina On Friday called upon all to share the joy of the Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones and the poor and distressed people of the society, reports UNB.
"Eid means joy. Let us stand by families, relatives, neighbours and all the poor, distressed and helpless people of the society and share the joy of Eid with all," she said.
In a video message on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest festival of the Muslims, the prime minister greeted the nation, saying, "Wish you all, be well and safe, Eid Mubarak."
"May Eid-ul-Fitr bring unending joy, happiness and peace," she said.