Work on paper, no improvement in service

There has not been any fundamental change in the health sector so far. Top officials of the health ministry are saying the reform has just started. However, health sector analysts feel that although some significant work has been done on paper, there has been no real improvement in health services.

Treatment of persons who were injured during the July uprising came up as the prime task of the health ministry in the last one year under the rule of the interim government. In an interview with Prothom Alo in the last week of August last year, health adviser Nurjahan Begum said treatment of injured persons from the July uprising would be at the top of his priority list.

Speaking to Prothom Alo last Friday, the health adviser said, “I have tried my best to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons. There was no lack of sincerity.”

There were already various allegations against pro-Awami League physicians and officials in directorates and institutions under the health ministry. So it was a big challenge for the health ministry to replace those officials with competent candidates after regime change.

The first major blow came while appointing the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The ministry appointed the then line director at the Department of Non-communicable Disease Control Programme, Robed Amin as the director general of the DGHS.