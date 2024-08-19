Writ seeking ban on Awami League filed
A writ petition was filed with the High Court Monday, seeking to ban Bangladesh Awami League and cancel its registration as a political party for mass killing.
Arifur Rahman Bhuiyan, executive director of rights group Sarda Society, filed the writ, also pleading to rename all the institutions across the country named after ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The petitioner further pleaded for allowing the interim government minimum three years time to carry out the reform, transfer of all the contractual appointments made during the past Awami League government, among others.
The petition is likely to be heard at the High Court division bench of justice AKM Asaduzzaman and justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam.