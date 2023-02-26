BCL leaders face no consequences even after two weeks

Even 13 days after the night of horror that played out at the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, authorities had failed to collect CCTV footage of that night from the dormitory.
Many students are not surprised. They allege that the amount of ragging and torture has increased on campus due to the consistent lack of action against the perpetrators, despite submitting written complaints to the university administration, as the latest victim did.
“A couple of weeks have been passed but no action has been taken against the accused,” Bangladesh Chhatra Union IU unit president Emanul Islam Shohan said.
The university administration should have taken action against the accused after they had received the complaint from the victim but they did not do so, he added.
IU law department professor M Johurul Islam told UNB that the university administration could have primarily taken action against the accused under the code of conduct of the university.
“There was no legal obstacle to taking action against the accused and the university authorities had many ways to take actions in this connection,” he added.
IU BCL unit president Faisal Siddike Arafat said that they formed a probe body in this connection. They would recommend to the central BCL to take organisational action against Antora after getting the probe report.
Ataur Rahman, father of the victim, said that he brought his daughter to the campus four times as part of the investigation. “My daughter's health condition was not good,” he added.
When asked about what he will do if she does not get justice, he said that he would lodge a case for legal action in this connection.
Professor Reba Mondol, convener of the probe body formed by the university administration on 15 February, could not be reached over phone despite repeated attempts for her comments in this regard.
IU pro-vice-chancellor professor M Mahbubur Rahman said that they would take stern action against the accused involved in the incident after getting the probe report.
Earlier, on 12 February night, a group of BCL activists led by Antora and her assistants, including Tabassum, reportedly assaulted and tortured Fulpori.
Antora, at one stage, forced the victim to get undressed and captured video on her mobile phone.
The BCL leader also threatened that she would make the video viral on social media if the victim disclosed the matter to anyone, according to the complainant.
The victim lodged a written complaint with the university administration, including the university proctor, student adviser and the hall provost, demanding punishment of those involved in the incident on 14 February.
A writ petition was also filed by Gazi Mohammad Mohsin, an alumnus of the university and a lawyer, with the High Court.
Following directives of the HC on 20 February, Kushtia district administration formed a three-member inquiry committee, led by additional district magistrate ANM Abujar Gifari. The committee was asked to submit its report within seven days.
Accused BCL leader Antara and activist Tabassum left the hall following the High Court order. They have reportedly apologised to the victim.