BCL leaders face no consequences even after two weeks

Even 13 days after the night of horror that played out at the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, authorities had failed to collect CCTV footage of that night from the dormitory.

Many students are not surprised. They allege that the amount of ragging and torture has increased on campus due to the consistent lack of action against the perpetrators, despite submitting written complaints to the university administration, as the latest victim did.

“A couple of weeks have been passed but no action has been taken against the accused,” Bangladesh Chhatra Union IU unit president Emanul Islam Shohan said.

The university administration should have taken action against the accused after they had received the complaint from the victim but they did not do so, he added.

IU law department professor M Johurul Islam told UNB that the university administration could have primarily taken action against the accused under the code of conduct of the university.

“There was no legal obstacle to taking action against the accused and the university authorities had many ways to take actions in this connection,” he added.