Bangladesh never falls into 'debt trap': PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Monday said Bangladesh has never defaulted in repaying loans and fallen into a "debt trap", calling upon the global development partners including the World Bank (WB) to continue their investments in the digital and physical infrastructures to transform the country into a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041.

"The present situation gives an indication of our economy's growth opportunities and absorptive capacity and Bangladesh has never defaulted on its debt repayment, or fallen into a so-called "debt trap"," she said.