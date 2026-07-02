5 more children die with measles-like symptoms

According to the report, the deaths occurred between 8:00 am yesterday, Wednesday and 8:00 am today, Thursday.

Since 15 March, a total of 631 children have died with measles-like symptoms. In addition, authorities have confirmed 93 deaths caused by measles. The combined death toll now stands at 724.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported that a further 965 children developed measles-like symptoms across the country during the past 24 hours.

Since 15 March, the total number of patients presenting with measles-like symptoms has reached 102,993.