5 more children die with measles-like symptoms
Five more children with measles-like symptoms have died across the country during the past 24 hours.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported this in its regular measles situation report published today, Thursday.
According to the report, the deaths occurred between 8:00 am yesterday, Wednesday and 8:00 am today, Thursday.
Since 15 March, a total of 631 children have died with measles-like symptoms. In addition, authorities have confirmed 93 deaths caused by measles. The combined death toll now stands at 724.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported that a further 965 children developed measles-like symptoms across the country during the past 24 hours.
Since 15 March, the total number of patients presenting with measles-like symptoms has reached 102,993.
According to DGHS data, laboratory testing confirmed measles infection in 154 children during the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, the country has recorded a total of 12,286 confirmed measles cases among children.
Since 15 March, hospitals have admitted 86,411 children with measles-like symptoms. Of these, 82,759 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.
The DGHS report states that no child died from laboratory-confirmed measles during the past 24 hours. However, five children with measles-like symptoms died during the reporting period.
Of them, three were from the Dhaka Division, while one each was from the Sylhet and Barishal divisions.