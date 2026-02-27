Taxes and investment must be raised to overcome economic crisis: Finance minister

“These will be our key priorities going forward,” he said, adding that the forthcoming national budget would also place particular emphasis on education, healthcare and employment generation.

The minister made the remarks on Friday afternoon while responding to journalists after inspecting land in Patenga designated for a proposed government hospital in Chattogram city.

Emphasising that employment cannot be generated without investment, Amir Khosru noted that job creation was a major pledge in the BNP’s electoral programme.