PM Hasina opens first-ever underwater tunnel in Bangladesh

The port city on Saturday witnessed the country's historic entry into a new era of connectivity as prime minister Sheikh Hasina opened the much-anticipated nearly 3.315km underwater expressway tunnel, first of its kind in South Asia, beneath the River Karnaphuli here.

The premier unveiled the plaque of the tunnel connecting city's Patenga with Anwara upazila named "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel" at Patenga on the north bank of Karnaphuli at 11.40am and took first ride through the tunnel.

Then, she crossed the tunnel and paid toll for her motorcade at Anwara on the South Bank of the River.