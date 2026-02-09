Advisers submitted asset declaration but not yet made public

Although the term of the interim government is nearing its end, the authorities have not yet made public the asset declarations of its advisers.

In a national address delivered two weeks after assuming office in August 2024, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus pledged that his government would disclose the asset statements of all advisers at the earliest possible time.

Various quarters welcomed the chief adviser’s announcement as a positive step. However, nearly a year and a half has passed without any visible implementation of that commitment.

Senior economists and leaders of anti-corruption organisations say the government had an opportunity to set a positive precedent, but unfortunately the public has not seen any benefit from it, which they describe as disappointing.