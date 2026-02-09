Advisers submitted asset declaration but not yet made public
Although the term of the interim government is nearing its end, the authorities have not yet made public the asset declarations of its advisers.
In a national address delivered two weeks after assuming office in August 2024, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus pledged that his government would disclose the asset statements of all advisers at the earliest possible time.
Various quarters welcomed the chief adviser’s announcement as a positive step. However, nearly a year and a half has passed without any visible implementation of that commitment.
Senior economists and leaders of anti-corruption organisations say the government had an opportunity to set a positive precedent, but unfortunately the public has not seen any benefit from it, which they describe as disappointing.
Following the fall of the Awami League government amid the student–public uprising on 5 August 2024, the Interim Government was formed on 8 August under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The authorities later appointed additional advisers in several phases. After additions and changes, the advisory council now comprises 21 members, including the chief adviser.
In addition, four individuals serve with the rank of adviser as special assistants, special envoys and the national security adviser.
Four special assistants to the chief adviser hold the rank of state minister, and the executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority is also in office.
In another national address on 25 August 2024, the chief adviser reiterated his firm stance against corruption and stated that all advisers would disclose their asset statements at the earliest opportunity.
He also said that the government would gradually make such disclosure regular and mandatory for all public officials.
In the same address, he announced that the government would promulgate an ordinance to appoint an Ombudsman, as pledged under Article 77 of the Constitution, to take action against corruption at the state level.
On 1 October that year, the government issued the ‘Policy on disclosure of income and asset statements of advisers of the interim government and persons of equivalent rank - 2024”.
The policy states that advisers of the Interim Government and persons of equivalent rank engaged in government or republic service must submit their income and asset statements to the chief adviser through the Cabinet Division within 15 working days after the final date for submission of annual income tax returns.
If a spouse has a separate source of income, the declaration must include that information as well. The policy authorises the chief adviser to publish these statements in an appropriate manner at his discretion.
Asset declarations submitted, not published
Inquiries reveal that most advisers have submitted their asset declarations to the Cabinet Division.
An official of the Cabinet Division told Prothom Alo that the submission process is still ongoing and that everyone submitted their income tax returns for the previous tax year.
Prothom Alo attempted to contact all advisers, although it was not possible to speak to everyone. Those who did respond confirmed that they had submitted their asset declarations.
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “I submitted mine quite some time ago.” Law adviser professor Asif Nazrul said that he submitted his declaration last year and again this year. Food and Land Adviser Ali Imam Majumder made the same statement.
Adviser for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan has also submitted his declaration, which he confirmed on Facebook.
The chief adviser’s announcement on national television about publishing advisers’ asset statements had raised public expectations that this government would establish state reform, democratic practice and accountability. He said the announcement had created the possibility of a new culture of transparency.Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB)
On 26 January, he wrote that, in accordance with the policy, he had submitted the income and asset statements for himself and his wife for the 2024–25 fiscal year to the Office of the cabinet secretary.
He had earlier submitted the statement for the 2023–24 fiscal year as well. The declaration covers income and assets up to 30 June 2025. He also stated that he would submit another declaration after the end of the 2025–26 fiscal year.
Foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain, Environment, Forest and Climate Change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, health adviser Nurjahan Begum, and adviser to the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Supradip Chakma also told Prothom Alo that they had submitted their asset declarations.
After several extensions, the final deadline for submitting income tax returns for the 2025–26 fiscal year is now 28 February.
Although the legal timeframe for the current tax year has not yet expired, one income tax year has already concluded. In reality, the term of the Interim Government is also approaching its final stage.
The national parliamentary election will take place on 12 February, after which a new government will assume office.
Against this backdrop, questions have arisen as to why the government has not yet disclosed the advisers’ asset statements to the public, despite the near expiry of the submission deadlines for two fiscal years.
A journalist raised this question at a press conference following a meeting of the Advisory Council on Thursday.
In response, press secretary to the chief adviser Shafiqul Alam said, “We hope you will see this very soon. When our time comes to an end, you will see it.”
A negative precedent
Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), told Prothom Alo that the chief adviser’s announcement on national television about publishing advisers’ asset statements had raised public expectations that this government would establish state reform, democratic practice and accountability.
He said the announcement had created the possibility of a new culture of transparency. However, he added, the public has not seen any benefit from it so far, which is embarrassing for the government and disappointing for citizens.
He described the failure as a breach of a commitment made at the highest level of government and said it had set a negative precedent.