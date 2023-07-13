Uzra Zeya tweets on meeting with prime minister

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya held a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.
Uzra Zeya met the prime minister at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday morning.
Later, she tweeted about her meeting with prime minister.
Uzra Zeya said she had engaged in a productive conversation with prime minister Sheikh Hasina about over 50 years of US-Bangladesh partnership.
The US appreciates Bangladesh’s generosity towards Rohingya refugees and looks forward to free and fair elections anchoring a thriving democratic future for the Bangladeshi people, she added.
Uzra Zeya arrived in Bangladesh on a four-day visit.
This is the first visit of any senior US representative to Dhaka following Antony Blinken’s announcement of the new US visa policy for Bangladesh.
US Assistant Secretary Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu is accompanying her during the visit. He was also present during the meeting with the prime minster.