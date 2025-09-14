New pay structure before 6-month deadline, Commission informs Chief Adviser

National Pay Commission Chairman and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman Zakir Ahmed Khan on Sunday informed Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus that the new national pay structure for public sector officials and employees will be finalized before the stipulated six-month timeline.

“We have already started work in full swing. Although we have been given six months to determine the salary structure, we hope to submit the final report before that,” he said.

Zakir, also former finance secretary, said this at a meeting with the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna in the city this afternoon. A delegation of the commission led by the chairman joined the meeting.

During the meeting, he said salaries had not increased proportionately with inflation and GDP growth over the past decade.

In addition to determining a timely salary structure, he said, the commission is working on forming a separate salary structure for specialized job categories; salary structure considering income tax payment; determining other allowances including house rent, medical and transportation; determining a method for adjusting salaries with inflation; determining timely pensions and retirement benefits; and evaluating the quality of work of officers and employees.