DGHS orders closure of Central Hospital's operation theatre

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday ordered private 'Central Hospital' to suspend activities of its operation theatre until further orders due to dissatisfactory services at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and emergency department, reports UNB.

Besides, the hospital's gynecologist Sangjukta Saha has been asked not to provide any specialist service at the organisation until any written approval from the DGHS is served.

A visiting team formed by the DGHS upon the allegations of wrong treatment to one Mahbuba Rahman Akhi gave the directives after visiting the hospital.

A media release signed by hospitals and clinics department director (DGHS) Md Daud Adnan and its deputy director Moinul Ahsan said this on Friday afternoon.

The hospital authority will bear all costs of treatment of the patient Akhi and refund the bills taken from the victim's family in exchange for treatment.