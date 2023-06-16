DGHS orders closure of Central Hospital's operation theatre

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday ordered private 'Central Hospital' to suspend activities of its operation theatre until further orders due to dissatisfactory services at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and emergency department, reports UNB.
Besides, the hospital's gynecologist Sangjukta Saha has been asked not to provide any specialist service at the organisation until any written approval from the DGHS is served.
A visiting team formed by the DGHS upon the allegations of wrong treatment to one Mahbuba Rahman Akhi gave the directives after visiting the hospital.
A media release signed by hospitals and clinics department director (DGHS) Md Daud Adnan and its deputy director Moinul Ahsan said this on Friday afternoon.
The hospital authority will bear all costs of treatment of the patient Akhi and refund the bills taken from the victim's family in exchange for treatment.
All documents related to her treatment and physicians who were involved with the delivery operation will have to be sent to Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) and actions will be taken later.
The hospital authorities will pay all costs to run the under trial case filed against six identified people while two of them have already been arrested—physicians Shahjadi and Munna.
Any compensation claim by the victim family will have to be settled in accordance with the existing law.
All documents related to the allegations will have to be sent to the health services department and health, family welfare ministry. Actions will be taken following directives from the authorities concerned in this connection later.
According to the case statement, pregnant Akhi had been under supervision of gynecologist Sangjukta Saha of the hospital for the last three months and her condition was stated to be normal.
Earlier, the gynecologist assured the victim's family that Akhi would give birth through a normal delivery.
Akhi was hospitalised with labour pain at the hospital under supervision of the gynecologist around 12:50am on 10 June.
Though Sangjukta was not present at the time of hospitalisation, her assistant said that she was working at the operation theater.
The arrested physicians allegedly conducted the delivery operation which caused the death of a newborn baby and critical condition of the patient.
Her husband Yeakub Ali Sumon filed a case last Wednesday against six identified individuals and several other unidentified persons bringing allegations of a wrong treatment by the physicians that allegedly led to the death of their newborn baby.
Police arrested the physicians from the hospital on that night.