BNP standing committee member selima rahman admitted to hospital
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member and former minister, Selima Rahman, has been admitted to the hospital due to a heart condition.
This information was shared today, Sunday, at 12:24 pm through a post on the verified Facebook page of the BNP’s media cell.
The post stated that Selima Rahman has been admitted to United Hospital in Dhaka. She is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s Coronary Care Unit (CCU).
Her family and the BNP have requested prayers from the nation for her speedy recovery.