Pranay Verma pays farewell visit to Foreign Minister
High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on 4 May 2026, says a foreign ministry press release.
High Commissioner thanked the Foreign Minister and MoFA for their consistent cooperation in advancing India-Bangladesh relations.
They also briefly reviewed the ongoing developments in bilateral relations and expressed optimism about the future direction of the relationship driven by the new capabilities and new aspirations of both countries.
High Commissioner reiterated India’s intent to work closely with the people and the Government of Bangladesh to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all domains, aligned with their respective national development priorities, and based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.
Foreign Minister thanked High Commissioner for his contributions to the relationship and wished him success in his new assignment.