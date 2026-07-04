AL will never be able to do politics in Bangladesh: Home Minister

Home Minister Salauddin Ahmed stated that despite the atrocities committed by the ousted Awami League (whose activities now banned) and its leader Sheikh Hasina during the July uprising, they have shown no remorse.

The ruling BNP's standing committee member also said, "The political downfall of Awami League has occurred; it has been politically eradicated and buried in Delhi. Awami League will never be able to do politics in Bangladesh again. "

The Home Minister made the statement today, Saturday afternoon, while attending the ''July National Conference'' at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, organised in memory of the martyrs of the July uprising.

The event was organised by the July ''24 Martyrs'' Family Society and We the July Fighters on the second anniversary of the July uprising.

Referring to the brutality of the then Awami League government during the July uprising of 2024, Salauddin Ahmed said, "Even after such a brutal massacre and genocide, Sheikh Hasina, the perpetrator of the genocide, has shown no remorse. They label the July fighters as criminals and stigmatise the uprising as terrorism. They claim that state power was seized in Bangladesh through terrorism! There is nothing more shameful than this. They have no remorse or history of admitting their faults. They are allegedly conspiring against the democratic government of Bangladesh while being abroad! The political downfall of the Awami League has occurred, and it has been politically eradicated and buried in Delhi. Awami League will never be able to do politics in Bangladesh again. "