AL will never be able to do politics in Bangladesh: Home Minister
Home Minister Salauddin Ahmed stated that despite the atrocities committed by the ousted Awami League (whose activities now banned) and its leader Sheikh Hasina during the July uprising, they have shown no remorse.
The ruling BNP's standing committee member also said, "The political downfall of Awami League has occurred; it has been politically eradicated and buried in Delhi. Awami League will never be able to do politics in Bangladesh again. "
The Home Minister made the statement today, Saturday afternoon, while attending the ''July National Conference'' at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, organised in memory of the martyrs of the July uprising.
The event was organised by the July ''24 Martyrs'' Family Society and We the July Fighters on the second anniversary of the July uprising.
Referring to the brutality of the then Awami League government during the July uprising of 2024, Salauddin Ahmed said, "Even after such a brutal massacre and genocide, Sheikh Hasina, the perpetrator of the genocide, has shown no remorse. They label the July fighters as criminals and stigmatise the uprising as terrorism. They claim that state power was seized in Bangladesh through terrorism! There is nothing more shameful than this. They have no remorse or history of admitting their faults. They are allegedly conspiring against the democratic government of Bangladesh while being abroad! The political downfall of the Awami League has occurred, and it has been politically eradicated and buried in Delhi. Awami League will never be able to do politics in Bangladesh again. "
The Home Minister further stated, "We have demanded the trial of Awami League as a political party, and others have also demanded it. Investigations are ongoing. Inshallah, very soon they will be brought to trial as a political party. According to Article 47 of the Constitution, the law has been amended, and the Anti-Terrorism Act and the International Crimes Tribunal Act allow for the trial of political parties and organisations."
Regarding a recent verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal against the president of JSD Hasanul Haq Inu, in a case of crimes against humanity, the Home Minister said, "The verdict against Hasanul Haq Inu, an accomplice to dictatorship, has been pronounced. The plaintiff is not satisfied with just a 10-year sentence. I've heard that an appeal will be made. There are more cases against him to ensure he receives the maximum punishment. It is hoped that justice will be served in those cases. "
Behind the scenes
Stating his intention to reveal truths hidden behind the scenes, Salauddin said, "Both I and my leader Mr. Tarique Rahman were in exile. By Allah's grace, if we had not been in exile, perhaps it would not have been possible to successfully conclude an uprising like July. This is what lies behind the scenes. We never slept; by coordinating 24 hours, we organised our leaders and activists in various ways, brought the movement to a stage by placing the July warriors at the forefront under a non-political identity. On the 3rd and 4th dates, when we provided moral support, and when we reached 16 July with the support of university teachers' movements, my leader said, ''One demand, one agenda, the resignation of the dictator; there will be no other solution."
The Home Minister said, "Today, those who claim leadership of the July fighters, many of them said then, ''We have no political demands, our demand is to eliminate quota discrimination. '' But we knew that we could not establish a discrimination-free Bangladesh with the dictator in power. We were able to convince them, but they lacked the courage. Politically, we united the people of Bangladesh and reached this point through a stream of blood from hundreds of thousands of martyrs. If divided by political identity, the largest part will be the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, BNP, and affiliated organisations. "
‘No business with the spirit of July’
Mentioning the public welfare initiatives, including the social security sector, in the approved budget of Tk 9,380 billion for the fiscal year 2026-27,
Home Minister Salauddin Ahmed said at the conference, "If we want to implement those aspects, everyone needs to remain united and cooperative. Just demanding won't be enough. We have plans, but we need time to achieve the financial capability. We need to strengthen the leadership to implement those plans. "
Addressing the two organisations that organised the July National Conference, Salauddin Ahmed said, "Let us not engage in business with the spirit of July. Those who do different political organisations with the spirit of July, sell the spirit for political gain, their future consequences will be seen. History is as such. Those who used to sell the spirit of the Liberation War of ''71, have been overthrown by the people of Bangladesh, sitting in Delhi today. So, the business of selling spirit is not good, and the purpose of gaining political advantage is not good. We will uphold the history and memory of this great July uprising. "