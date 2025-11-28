Over 40pc of adolescents physically inactive in Bangladesh

Eleven per cent of adolescents in the country are overweight. Among them, 40 per cent of boys and 43 per cent of girls do not get sufficient physical activity. The research shows that physical inactivity is rising among boys, while the rate is declining among girls.

The study on adolescents’ physical activity was conducted by the BRAC James P. Grant School of Public Health. It found that rural adolescents are more physically active than adolescents living in urban areas.

The findings were presented yesterday, Thursday, during a workshop held at the conference room of the Directorate General of Health Services’ (DGHS) Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) Programme. The workshop was arranged to develop Bangladesh’s “Report Card” on physical activity among children and adolescents.