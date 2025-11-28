Research Findings
Over 40pc of adolescents physically inactive in Bangladesh
Eleven per cent of adolescents in the country are overweight. Among them, 40 per cent of boys and 43 per cent of girls do not get sufficient physical activity. The research shows that physical inactivity is rising among boys, while the rate is declining among girls.
The study on adolescents’ physical activity was conducted by the BRAC James P. Grant School of Public Health. It found that rural adolescents are more physically active than adolescents living in urban areas.
The findings were presented yesterday, Thursday, during a workshop held at the conference room of the Directorate General of Health Services’ (DGHS) Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) Programme. The workshop was arranged to develop Bangladesh’s “Report Card” on physical activity among children and adolescents.
Among the 726 adolescents surveyed, 501 (69 per cent) had normal weight. 11.3 per cent were overweight or obese, with obesity being more common among boys.
The event was jointly organised by the government’s NCDC Programme, BRAC James P. Grant School of Public Health, Active Healthy Kids, and Australia’s University of Queensland.
At the beginning of the event, Nurul Islam, programme manager of the NCDC Programme, said that non-communicable diseases are increasing in the country due to physical inactivity.
Non-communicable diseases account for 71 per cent of total deaths in Bangladesh. About 24 per cent of adults are obese. Obesity is also appearing among children and adolescents.
Inactivity increasing among boys
Professor Malay Kumar Mridha, Deputy Dean of BRAC James P. Grant School of Public Health, presented the findings on the physical activity levels of children and adolescents. He said that among 10-to-19-year-olds, 43 per cent of girls and 40 per cent of boys are inactive — meaning they do not engage in adequate physical activity. The rate of inactive boys is highest in Dhaka Division (71 per cent), while the rate of inactive girls is highest in Rajshahi Division (60 per cent).
This study used data from the 2023 National Nutrition Surveillance. More than 11,000 adolescents from 90 fixed surveillance sites were regularly surveyed — 64 in rural areas, 16 in urban areas, and 10 in urban slums. A similar survey was conducted earlier in 2018 using the same surveillance sites.
Malay Kumar Mridha said that inactivity among boys is rising, while inactivity among girls is decreasing. In 2018, 29 per cent of boys were physically inactive; in 2023, the figure rose to 40 per cent. On the other hand, 50 per cent of girls were physically inactive in 2018; this fell to 43 per cent in 2023. The study could not determine why inactivity increased among boys but decreased among girls.
What adolescents are doing
This year, the BRAC James P. Grant School of Public Health also conducted a separate survey on physical activity. The survey collected data from 726 adolescents aged 10–17. It was conducted in eight districts across eight divisions between August and October. The findings of this survey, titled National Indicator Survey 2025, were also presented at the workshop.
According to the survey, 58.1 per cent of adolescents participate in organised sports or exercise programmes. 65.7 per cent walk or cycle to school five or more days per week. 36.2 per cent say they consider themselves physically “fit.”
Children and adolescents are advised to get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per day. The survey found that 40.9 per cent meet this requirement. Boys are more active than girls.
Physical inactivity is often linked to excessive screen time. Researchers also examined how many adolescents spend less than two hours per day on computers or mobile screens. 55.8 per cent reported spending less than two hours, with girls spending less time than boys.
Around 12 per cent of adolescents said they receive no parental support for physical activity, while 7 per cent reported not receiving support from friends.
Schools and Surroundings
Schools are a major environment for physical activity. The research found that: 76 per cent of adolescents said their school provides opportunities to participate in physical activities. 67 per cent said they can use the playground or court during recess or breaks. 32 per cent said they can ride bicycles at school.
Additionally, 64 per cent reported that their neighbourhood is supportive of physical activity, and 53 per cent said their area has facilities for sports or exercise.
Weight and sleep
Experts say children aged 5–12 need 9–12 hours of sleep at night, and those aged 13–18 need 8–10 hours. The study found that only 40 per cent of adolescents get the required amount of sleep, meaning most are sleeping less than recommended.
Lack of data
Two additional presentations on the Report Card process and Bangladesh’s current status were given by Associate Professor Asad Khan and Kazi Rumana Ahmed of the University of Queensland, Australia. They evaluated 15 indicators, including: overall physical activity, organised sports, participation in sports, active transportation, sedentary behaviour, physical fitness, family and peer support, school environment, community and built environment, government policies, sleep, weight, diet, physical education, role of NGOs.
The presenters noted that although Report Card preparation began in 2018, many indicators still lack usable data, and essential research has not been conducted.
Before concluding his speech, Malay Kumar Mridha emphasised that promoting physical activity is not just a healthcare cost — it is an economic investment that will boost national productivity and help prevent the epidemic of non-communicable diseases.
The workshop was chaired by Professor Syed Zakir Hossain, former Line Director of the NCDC Programme.