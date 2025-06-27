AFP’s Dhaka team receives SOPA Award for coverage of uprising in Bangladesh
AFP’s Bangladesh team has been recognised with an “Honourable Mention” at the prestigious Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards for their coverage of the latest uprising in Bangladesh last year.
“AFP’s team bravely covered country-changing events with speed and accuracy, even amid risks and threats, largely due to the agency’s longstanding commitment to covering the country”, the judges commented.
The team included Shafiqul Alam, the then bureau chief of the agency and present press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government, along with Mohammad Ali Mazed, Munir Uz Zaman, KM Asad, Abu Sufian Jewel and Parvaj Ahmed Rony.
The awards were presented at a grand ceremony at a hotel in Hong Kong on Thursday.