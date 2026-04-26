Prime Minister Tarique to visit Jashore Monday

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Jashore on Monday, where he will inaugurate a major canal excavation project, lay the foundation stone of Jashore Medical College Hospital and address a public rally.

Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said Tarique is scheduled to reach Jashore Airport at around 10:15am.

According to the Prime Minister's Press Wing, he will begin his day's programme at 11:15am by inaugurating the Ulshi Canal excavation project in Sharsha upazila.