Prime Minister Tarique to visit Jashore Monday
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Jashore on Monday, where he will inaugurate a major canal excavation project, lay the foundation stone of Jashore Medical College Hospital and address a public rally.
Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said Tarique is scheduled to reach Jashore Airport at around 10:15am.
According to the Prime Minister's Press Wing, he will begin his day's programme at 11:15am by inaugurating the Ulshi Canal excavation project in Sharsha upazila.
He will then address a civic reception organised by Sharsha Upazila unit BNP at around 11:30am.
After returning to Jashore town, the Prime Minister will offer Zuhr prayers and have lunch at the Circuit House.
At 3:00pm, he will lay the foundation stone of Jashore Medical College Hospital.
Later, at 3:30pm, he is scheduled to address a public rally, organised by the district BNP, at Jashore Central Eidgah Ground as the chief guest.
The Prime Minister is expected to leave Jashore for Dhaka by air at around 6:15pm.
Tarique Rahman assumed office as Prime Minister on 17 February after the BNP secured a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections held on 12 February.
This will be his first official visit to Jashore since taking office.
He last visited the district on 2 February when he addressed an election rally at Jashore Upashahar Degree College Ground as BNP chairperson.