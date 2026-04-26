Bangladesh

Prime Minister Tarique to visit Jashore Monday

UNB
Dhaka
Prime Minister Tarique RahmanFile photo

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to visit Jashore on Monday, where he will inaugurate a major canal excavation project, lay the foundation stone of Jashore Medical College Hospital and address a public rally.

Prime Minister's Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said Tarique is scheduled to reach Jashore Airport at around 10:15am.

According to the Prime Minister's Press Wing, he will begin his day's programme at 11:15am by inaugurating the Ulshi Canal excavation project in Sharsha upazila.

He will then address a civic reception organised by Sharsha Upazila unit BNP at around 11:30am.

After returning to Jashore town, the Prime Minister will offer Zuhr prayers and have lunch at the Circuit House.

At 3:00pm, he will lay the foundation stone of Jashore Medical College Hospital.

Later, at 3:30pm, he is scheduled to address a public rally, organised by the district BNP, at Jashore Central Eidgah Ground as the chief guest.

The Prime Minister is expected to leave Jashore for Dhaka by air at around 6:15pm.

Tarique Rahman assumed office as Prime Minister on 17 February after the BNP secured a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections held on 12 February.

This will be his first official visit to Jashore since taking office.

He last visited the district on 2 February when he addressed an election rally at Jashore Upashahar Degree College Ground as BNP chairperson.

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