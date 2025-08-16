You will live in this country without fear: Army chief

Speaking at the Janmashtami celebration of the Hindu community, Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman said that this country belongs to everyone, and there should be no discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, race, or community.

Emphasising that all citizens have equal rights in the country, he said, “You will live in this country without fear. We will always stand by your side.”

The Army Chief attended the Janmashtami festival and central procession on Saturday afternoon at Palashi Intersection in the capital as the guest of honour. Also present as honoured guests were: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and 9th Infantry Division GOC Major General Md Moin Khan.

The festival and central procession were organised by the Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council, Metropolitan Sarbojanin Puja Committee, and Shree Shree Dhakeshwari National Temple.

Referring to the presence of the Navy Chief, Air Force Chief, and the GOC of the 9th Infantry Division, General Waker-uz-Zaman said: "Together, we will always stand beside you... You will live in this country without fear. Celebrate your religious festivals with joy. We will share in your celebrations together."