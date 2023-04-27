Court dismisses DSA case against ex-DUCSU VP Nur

A Dhaka court has dismissed a case filed under the digital security act against former DUCSU vice president (VP) Nurul Haque Nur, reports UNB.
The Dhaka cyber tribunal judge, AM Zulfiqar Hayat, was scheduled to take cognizance of the charge sheet in a case filed against VP Nur for making derogatory comments about Awami League activists and supporters on Facebook Live.
However, the court rejected the charge sheet against Nur after acquitting him of all charges and ordered the case to be dismissed on Thursday.
The charge sheet was submitted on 28 February to the chief metropolitan magistrate's court in Dhaka by Mohammad Saiful Islam, inspector of the cyber and special crime division of DB police and also the investigating officer of the case.
In the charge sheet, Nur was declared a fugitive and the investigating officer sought an arrest warrant against him. Later, the case was transferred to Dhaka cyber tribunal for trial.
On 19 April 2021, musician Eliyas Hossain filed the case under the digital security act with the Paltan police station.