E-passport service launched in Islamabad
The e-passport service was inaugurated on Friday at the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.
Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Ghani formally inaugurated the service as the chief guest, said a press release today.
With Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Md. Iqbal Hossain Khan in the chair, Deputy Project Director of the E-passport and Automated Border Control Management Project Commander Md. Shoaib Khan attended as the special guest.
Starting with the recitation from the Holy Quran, the event concluded with a special prayer, seeking continued peace and prosperity of the country.
Bangladeshi expatriates, officials and staff of the mission along with their family members joined the event.
The launch of e-passport service at the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad has opened up a new avenue of people-to-people connectivity between the two countries.