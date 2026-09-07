What assets are in Sheikh Hasina's name; is Dhanmondi 32 in her name?

Speaking to journalists today, Monday, International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Md. Aminul Islam said that the law or rules contain provisions concerning the confiscation of property. There are also provisions for providing compensation to the families of victims. However, the procedure for doing so is set out in the general laws.He said that during the hearing, he had raised the matter before the tribunal’s judges and requested that clear instructions be issued on the issue.

The Chief Prosecutor said that once the process is finalised, it will have a “retrospective effect,” meaning that assets can be confiscated in accordance with judgments that have already been delivered. According to the Chief Prosecutor, there is no legal problem with doing so.

The question, then, is: What assets are registered in Sheikh Hasina’s name that could be confiscated? Is ownership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house at 32 Dhanmondi registered in Sheikh Hasina’s name?

Sheikh Hasina had submitted an affidavit as a candidate for the 2024 12th parliamentary election, which was widely referred to as a “dummy election,” contesting from the Gopalganj-3 constituency. The information about the assets declared by her can be found in that affidavit.