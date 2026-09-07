Initiative to confiscate assets
What assets are in Sheikh Hasina's name; is Dhanmondi 32 in her name?
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), in the July killings case, had earlier ordered the death penalty and confiscation of assets of several individuals, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Legal procedures are underway regarding how the assets will be confiscated, which agency will carry out the confiscation, and how the assets will subsequently be handed over to the families of the martyrs.
Speaking to journalists today, Monday, International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Md. Aminul Islam said that the law or rules contain provisions concerning the confiscation of property. There are also provisions for providing compensation to the families of victims. However, the procedure for doing so is set out in the general laws.He said that during the hearing, he had raised the matter before the tribunal’s judges and requested that clear instructions be issued on the issue.
The Chief Prosecutor said that once the process is finalised, it will have a “retrospective effect,” meaning that assets can be confiscated in accordance with judgments that have already been delivered. According to the Chief Prosecutor, there is no legal problem with doing so.
The question, then, is: What assets are registered in Sheikh Hasina’s name that could be confiscated? Is ownership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house at 32 Dhanmondi registered in Sheikh Hasina’s name?
Sheikh Hasina had submitted an affidavit as a candidate for the 2024 12th parliamentary election, which was widely referred to as a “dummy election,” contesting from the Gopalganj-3 constituency. The information about the assets declared by her can be found in that affidavit.
In her affidavit, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina declared movable and immovable assets worth Tk 4.34 crore (Tk 43.4 million) in her own name. At the time, she declared that she had Tk 28,500 in cash. She had approximately Tk 2.39 crore (Tk 23.9 million) deposited in banks and financial institutions. She also had savings certificates worth Tk 25 lakh (Tk 2.5 million) and fixed deposits (FDRs) worth Tk 55 lakh (Tk 5.5 million).
Sheikh Hasina declared three motor vehicles in her affidavit. One of them was a gift, and she did not state its value. She valued the other two at Tk 47.5 lakh (Tk 4.75 million). She declared gold and other precious metals worth Tk 13.25 lakh (Tk 1.33 million approx). She also valued her furniture at Tk 7.40 lakh (Tk 740,000).
Sheikh Hasina declared that she owned 15.3 bighas of agricultural land, with the purchased portions valued at Tk 6.78 lakh (Tk 678,000). The land is located in Tungipara, Gopalganj Sadar, Gazipur and Rangpur.
Sheikh Hasina and her family have a country house located in the Telirchala area of Mouchak, about 13 kilometers from Gazipur city, beside the Dhaka-Tangail Highway and east of the Bangladesh Scouts Training Centre.
According to sources at the local land office, around 1970, a local individual transferred this land in the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana subsequently inherited ownership of the land. Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana later transferred portions of the land to their children. As a result, ownership passed to Sheikh Hasina’s children Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed, and Sheikh Rehana’s children Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq. According to the records, the land covers 297 decimals (9 bighas).
According to the affidavit, Sheikh Hasina owns a plot in Purbachal, Dhaka, valued at Tk 34.76 lakh (Tk 3.48 million approx).
Ownership of the house at 32 Dhanmondi in Dhaka is held by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust. Ownership of Sudha Sadan, Sheikh Hasina’s residence in Dhanmondi, is held in the names of Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed
While Sheikh Hasina was serving as prime minister, plots of 10 kathas each were allotted in Purbachal in the names of Sheikh Hasina; her son Sajeeb Wazed; her daughter Saima Wazed; her younger sister Sheikh Rehana (Rehana Siddiq); Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq; and her daughter Azmina Siddiq (Rupanti).
Altogether, the six members of this family received a total of 60 kathas of land. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed cases over allegations that these plots were allocated through abuse of power and various irregularities.
In her affidavit, Sheikh Hasina declared 6.10 decimals (partially) of land, along with a three-storey building, in her own name. The property is located in Tungipara, Gopalganj. Its acquisition value was stated as Tk 5 lakh.
At a briefing on 22 May 22, the ACC said that Sheikh Hasina had provided false information in her electoral affidavit for the ninth parliamentary election held in 2008. At the time, she declared that she owned 6.50 acres of land in her own name. The acquisition value of the land was stated as Tk 1.75 lakh (Tk 175,000).
The ACC said that upon verification, it found that Sheikh Hasina owned more than 28 acres and 41 decimals of immovable property at the time. The ACC subsequently wrote to the Election Commission requesting that action be taken in the matter.
According to sources at the land office, ownership of the house at 32 Dhanmondi in Dhaka is held by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust. Ownership of Sudha Sadan, Sheikh Hasina’s residence in Dhanmondi, is held in the names of Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed.
On 17 November 2025, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity. The tribunal also ordered the confiscation of their assets.
In its verdict, Tribunal Chairman Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder said that the assets of Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman had been confiscated. The government was also ordered to provide a “considerable amount of compensation” to the July martyrs in this case.
In several other verdicts, the tribunal has also ordered the confiscation of the assets of other individuals. For example, in the case concerning the killing and burning of the bodies of six people in Ashulia, the verdict included an order to confiscate the property of former Member of Parliament Saiful Islam.