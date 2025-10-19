4 police stations, 6 outposts, and 41 police boxes being set up in Purbachal
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has proposed the establishment of four police stations, six outposts, and 41 police boxes in Purbachal city.
The government has decided to bring Purbachal New Town under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Following this decision, the DMP has submitted a proposal to the Police Headquarters requesting manpower to establish four police stations, six outposts, and 41 police boxes in Purbachal. The Police Headquarters will forward this proposal to the home ministry.
Plot owners in Purbachal New Town say they want to build homes on their allocated land and move in, but due to the absence of police stations, outposts, and police boxes, they are hesitant to start construction out of security concerns.
According to sources at the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and DMP Headquarters, a recent inter-ministerial meeting decided to not only establish police stations, outposts, and police boxes in Purbachal but also to open schools, colleges, and hospitals in the area.
Police officials say that due to the large scale of the project, it has become urgent to begin construction of police infrastructure such as stations, outposts, police boxes, and police lines to maintain law and order in the area.
Located in the northeastern part of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and about 16 kilometers from the Zero Point in Gulistan, the project covers a total area of approximately 6,214 acres. A total of 26,000 plots have been allocated there. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Badda and Khilkhet police stations of the DMP, as well as Rupganj in Narayanganj district and Kaliganj in Gazipur district.
Various plots of different sizes, totaling approximately 30 acres, have been allocated in the Purbachal New Town Project for the construction of police infrastructure. Police officials say that due to the vast size of the project, it has become essential to begin building facilities such as police stations, outposts, police boxes, and police lines to maintain law and order. As these projects are implemented, the overall development of Purbachal New Town will accelerate, and plot owners will begin to establish residential communities.
Leaders of the Purbachal Plot Owners’ Association recently met with the home adviser, requesting the establishment of police stations, outposts, and police boxes in Purbachal New Town for security purposes. In response, under the directive of the home ministry, the DMP has submitted a proposal to the Police Headquarters seeking approval and manpower for the establishment of these facilities.Md Sarwar, Additional Commissioner (Administration) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
According to sources at RAJUK and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), a comprehensive police security system is planned for the Purbachal New Town Project. Under the DMP's jurisdiction, this includes the establishment of one new crime division, one detective division, one traffic division, one Public Order Management (POM) division, one transport division, one police lines facility, two crime zones, four police stations, six outposts, and 41 police boxes. A proposal has been submitted to the Police Headquarters for this initiative. Additionally, a manpower structure of 7,325 personnel has been requested for these facilities.
A Superintendent of Police will head the proposed Purbachal Division, a new crime division. Under their supervision, the proposed four police stations, six outposts, and 41 police boxes will operate. The police stations are Brahmonkhali, Poshi, Borkau, and Parabatha.
According to the proposal, each police station will have a total of 104 personnel, including 3 Inspectors, 34 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), 28 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), and 39 Constables.
The proposed six police outposts are: Yusufganj, Bindu, Chanakya, Purbaasha, Kamta, and Gutiyabo. Each outpost will require 26 personnel—2 SIs, 4 ASIs, and 20 Constables.
Each police box will require 9 personnel—1 SI, 2 ASIs, and 6 Constables.
Due to the vast, unprotected areas in Purbachal, criminals often commit murders and dump bodies there. People are afraid to live in the area due to the lack of security. Once police stations, outposts, and police boxes are established, people will start building homes and moving in. This will also help reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka city.DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali
Md Sarwar, Additional Commissioner (Administration) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that leaders of the Purbachal Plot Owners’ Association recently met with the home adviser, requesting the establishment of police stations, outposts, and police boxes in Purbachal New Town for security purposes. In response, under the directive of the home ministry, the DMP has submitted a proposal to the Police Headquarters seeking approval and manpower for the establishment of these facilities. The Police Headquarters will forward the proposal to the home ministry.
In its proposal, the DMP has presented various justifications for the creation of a dedicated Purbachal Crime Division and a Riot Control Division (Purbachal).
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali said that due to the vast, unprotected areas in Purbachal, criminals often commit murders and dump bodies there. People are afraid to live in the area due to the lack of security. Once police stations, outposts, and police boxes are established, people will start building homes and moving in. This will also help reduce traffic congestion in Dhaka city.
On the ground
During a visit to Purbachal on 5 October, it was observed that some people have started living in various sectors of the area. Electricity and water supply have been provided in certain areas. In some sectors, electric poles have been installed, and pipes have been placed in preparation for water lines. Roads in all sectors have already been paved, and a bridge has been constructed over the lake.
Jahangir Hossain, a resident of Sector 25 in Purbachal, told Prothom Alo, “Crime is high in Purbachal. In the absence of a police station, incidents of theft, mugging, and even murder are occurring.”
Many plot owners are considering building houses, but due to the lack of security, they are unable to proceed. One such person is Mohammad Shahid-ul-Haq, an officer at a private bank. He told Prothom Alo that he would begin building and living there once a police station and outposts are operational in Purbachal.
Decision on infrastructure development
According to RAJUK sources, several inter-ministerial meetings have been held to decide how the city will be managed after the implementation period of the Purbachal New Town Project ends. These meetings resulted in decisions regarding the construction of infrastructure related to security, health, and education.
One such meeting, held on 22 June, was chaired by Md Nazrul Islam, Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.
Several key decisions were made in that meeting:
To ensure public safety, police stations and outposts will be established in Purbachal without delay.
Until then, RAJUK will continue patrols using 100 armed Ansar personnel in eight vehicles.
It was also decided that a cemetery is currently located on land allocated for a secondary school. If necessary, the layout for the playground and school building will be modified to begin construction promptly.
Government primary schools must be constructed immediately on 11 designated plots within the Purbachal New Town Project area.
Additionally, the meeting approved converting the academic building of the proposed RAJUK Purbachal School and College in Sector 26 from a seven-story building to a multi-story one. It was also decided that RAJUK must take steps to construct a medical college and hospital on the designated plot in Purbachal.
Furthermore, a proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Local Government to incorporate Purbachal into the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). Dhaka WASA will be responsible for supplying water to the area.
Md Iqbal Hossain, Director (Estate & Land-2) of RAJUK’s Purbachal New Town Project, and Assistant Director Md Abdul Baset told Prothom Alo that land deeds have been handed over for the construction of various establishments in Purbachal. A letter has also been issued to incorporate Purbachal into the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).
Why hasn’t it happened yet?
The Purbachal New Town Project began in 1995, yet it is still not complete. According to RAJUK, a total of 460 building designs have been approved so far. Of these, 90 buildings have been constructed, and construction is underway for 77 others.
Professor Adil Muhammad Khan, President of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), told Prothom Alo, “Why have basic civic services such as security, health, and education infrastructure still not been established after all these years? These essential services must be launched as soon as possible.”
He added that as some people have already started living in Purbachal, immediate steps must be taken to ensure their safety.