4 police stations, 6 outposts, and 41 police boxes being set up in Purbachal

The government has decided to bring Purbachal New Town under the jurisdiction of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Following this decision, the DMP has submitted a proposal to the Police Headquarters requesting manpower to establish four police stations, six outposts, and 41 police boxes in Purbachal. The Police Headquarters will forward this proposal to the home ministry.

Plot owners in Purbachal New Town say they want to build homes on their allocated land and move in, but due to the absence of police stations, outposts, and police boxes, they are hesitant to start construction out of security concerns.

According to sources at the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and DMP Headquarters, a recent inter-ministerial meeting decided to not only establish police stations, outposts, and police boxes in Purbachal but also to open schools, colleges, and hospitals in the area.