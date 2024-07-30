Many add red frame in Facebook profile in solidarity with students
People from all walks of life, including teachers, cultural activists, journalists, writers and students, have added a red frame in their Facebook profiles commemorating the persons who died in clashes centering the quota reform movement on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the people who support the government added a black frame in their Facebook profiles as the government announced mourning for Tuesday for those killed.
The decision was taken from a cabinet meeting on Monday.
Prothom Alo could collect information of 211 deaths so far in violence and clashes centering the quota reform movement.
Rejecting the state mourning, several coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement announced a programme of taking photos by blindfolding and gagging over mouth with red cloths Tuesday in support of their 9-point demand.
Since the announcement of the programme, people from different walks of life started creating the red frame in their Facebook profile from Monday night.
Teachers from different educational institutions including Dhaka University used the red frame in their Facebook profiles.
The red frame was seen used by professor Asif Nazrul, Kamrul Hasan, Samina Lutfa, Rushad Faridi, Kajalie Shehreen Islam, Saiful Alam Chowdhury of Dhaka University and Jamil Khan of Daffodil International University and so on.
Among the journalists, who used red frame in their Facebook profile, include AFP news agency bureau chief Shafiqul Alam, Shampratik Deshkal deputy editor Nasrin Akhter and others. Of the writers, Zakir Talukder, Chanchal Ashraf, Mahbub Morshed, Salauddin Shuvro and many others also did the same.
Saiful Alam Chowdhury of Dhaka University has written, “Why have the people chosen red instead of black even after the deaths of so many people? People like you who have introduced and publicised big narratives do not have the capacity to realise how strong this protest is against your theories and narratives like mayhem, conspiracy, third power, sprinkling of water, rumour prevention, safe custody. Whereas black is the symbol of mourning, red symbolises revolution and love. Red is the symbol of valour and courage.”
Along with the people of different walks of life, students also used the red frame in their Facebook profile to lodge their protest. Among the student organisations, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Union and Samajtantrik Chhatra Front have used the red frame in their Facebook profile.
Leaders and activists of many other student organisations also used the red frame.
Meanwhile, leaders of various associate bodies of governing Bangladesh Awami League used the black frame in their Facebook profile.
Central general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), AL’s student front, Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, central leaders Rakibul Islam, Abdul Alim Khan, Munem Shahriar, Rafiqul Islam, Zahidul Islam, Riazul Islam and many others used the black frame.
BCL leader Zahidul Islam has posted a sarcastic status over the red frame of many people. He has written, “Shibir-Chhatra Dal, BNP-Jamaat all have become comrades today. Their DP (display picture) is full of red. Why are they like that?”