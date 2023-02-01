15-25pc votes may be cast: CEC

Kazi Habibul said the polls to six seats were held peacefully. No information of significant irregularities in the voting was received. The voter turnout, however, was low. The EC is anticipating that only 15 per cent to 25 per cent voters exercised their franchise. It will be clarified after counting the votes.
The CEC claimed they collected information from the field all the time and kept their eye on the television and online media. The incidents of chase and counter chase took place in some areas with the explosion of several cocktails.
When asked about the ‘dacoits’ of secret rooms at polling centres in Brahmanbaria-2, they gleaned information over the issue upon receiving the news. "It could happen. We are not considering this as massive irregularity."