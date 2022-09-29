Evil practice of dirty politics still prevails: Benazir

The outgoing inspector general of police (IGP), Benazir Ahmed, has said there was an evil practice of dirty politics in the country and it still prevails.

"In the practice, some have unjustly discovered me in the opponent camp, but I have no complaint against them. You stay fine,” he wished for the campaigners of dirty politics while addressing an event at the Rajarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka on Thursday.

It was the last working day of his 34.5-year service in the police force.

Benazir talked about various issues, including different achievements during his tenure of three and a half decades in the force. He said, “We all are Bangladesh. We will move forward hand in hand.”