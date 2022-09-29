Bangladesh

Evil practice of dirty politics still prevails: Benazir

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed
Inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed File photo

The outgoing inspector general of police (IGP), Benazir Ahmed, has said there was an evil practice of dirty politics in the country and it still prevails.

"In the practice, some have unjustly discovered me in the opponent camp, but I have no complaint against them. You stay fine,” he wished for the campaigners of dirty politics while addressing an event at the Rajarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka on Thursday.

It was the last working day of his 34.5-year service in the police force.

Benazir talked about various issues, including different achievements during his tenure of three and a half decades in the force. He said, “We all are Bangladesh. We will move forward hand in hand.”

He served in three crucial positions – commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, director general of RAB forces, and inspector general of Bangladesh Police – between 2010 and 2022. During the period, he faced many challenges while discharging duties.

The outgoing IGP extended gratitude to the countrymen and those who extended cooperation to combat the challenges. Benazir said he tried his best to ensure the maximum safety of people while serving in the successive crucial positions.

About his retirement, he said that he would turn a page of life and try to read a new page from the next day. But it does not denote that he would maintain no communication and interaction with others. He expressed optimism to maintain contact as a social being and perform duties wherever it needs.

Benazir mentioned two success cases of Bangladesh Police and said those have been acclaimed on the global platforms. “All want to know how we have successfully overcome the coronavirus crisis and fought the terrorism.”

Recently, the counter terrorism department of the United Nations has asked how the Bangladesh Police successfully fought the terrorism, he added.

This is the last press briefing in uniform, he told the briefing, seeking continuous cooperation from all for his successors.

