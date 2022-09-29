Evil practice of dirty politics still prevails: Benazir

He served in three crucial positions – commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, director general of RAB forces, and inspector general of Bangladesh Police – between 2010 and 2022. During the period, he faced many challenges while discharging duties.
The outgoing IGP extended gratitude to the countrymen and those who extended cooperation to combat the challenges. Benazir said he tried his best to ensure the maximum safety of people while serving in the successive crucial positions.
About his retirement, he said that he would turn a page of life and try to read a new page from the next day. But it does not denote that he would maintain no communication and interaction with others. He expressed optimism to maintain contact as a social being and perform duties wherever it needs.
Benazir mentioned two success cases of Bangladesh Police and said those have been acclaimed on the global platforms. “All want to know how we have successfully overcome the coronavirus crisis and fought the terrorism.”
Recently, the counter terrorism department of the United Nations has asked how the Bangladesh Police successfully fought the terrorism, he added.
This is the last press briefing in uniform, he told the briefing, seeking continuous cooperation from all for his successors.