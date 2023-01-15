Positive discussion held on RAB: Donald Lu

The US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has said positive discussions have been held with Bangladesh about the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Donald Lu made the remark while answering queries from the newsmen at the foreign ministry.

On the second day of his visit he held meetings with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen. They faced the media after the meeting.

While answering newsmen, Donald Lu said, "If you notice the statement of Human Rights Watch, you will see it has been admitted about the extraordinary progress of RAB in decreasing extrajudicial killings. We also recognise this progress. It is extraordinary. It proves RAB is doing well in protecting human rights by maintaining law and order and tackling terrorism."

*More to follow...