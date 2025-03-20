Australian visas to be processed in Dhaka, instead of New Delhi
Australia has conveyed to Bangladesh that they would now process visas for Bangladeshi citizens from its high commission in Dhaka.
Australian home minister Tony Burke called Bangladesh home adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury over phone on Thursday to inform him about the decision.
The home adviser conveyed it to the council of advisers on Thursday that the decision would be effective immediately.
Chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus made the request to Australian home minister Burke when he visited Bangladesh in October last year, said CA’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.
Previously, Australia would process the visas of Bangladeshi nationals in New Delhi.