CU student assault: Some youths identified, claims VC

Chittagong University vice-chancellor professor Shireen Akhtar said the university administration has identified some youths involved with an assault on a female student, and efforts are on to identify the rest of the culprits.

She, however, said details about the matter will not be disclosed at this time because the attaack is under investigation.

The VC said this while briefing journalists on the campus on Thursday.

Shireen said, “We will disclose details about the matter on Sunday. The probe committee has already identified few culprits. None will be spared.”

Earlier on Sunday, a female student was physically assaulted by five youths while she was going to the Botanical Garden from Pritilata Hall of the campus with her friend around 10:00pm.

The goons also captured the incident on video and threatened to make it viral. Later, they fled with the mobile phones and wallets of the two students.

A five-member body has already been formed to investigate the assault.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students staged a protest on the campus on Wednesday night, demanding justice for the female student who was allegedly harassed.