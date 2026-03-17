Fuel supply increased, yet fails to meet demand

Despite an increase in fuel supply from depots following the withdrawal of rationing, filling stations still cannot meet demand. Consequently, queues and waiting times for refuelling have not decreased.

Some stations are shutting down after running out of fuel quickly, while others continue to supply fuel on a rationed basis as before.

The government agency Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is responsible for importing and selling fuel.

On behalf of BPC, three state-owned oil companies—Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna—handle the distribution of fuel to dealers and filling stations. These companies operate depots across various regions of the country.

Approximately 2,500 filling stations collect fuel from these depots, from where petrol, octane and diesel are sold.