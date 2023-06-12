Talukder Abdul Khaleque reelected mayor in Khulna

In the Khulna City Corporation, five candidates contested for the mayoral post while 136 candidates competed for 31 general councillor posts and 39 candidates for 10 reserved councillor posts.

The mayoral candidates were -- ruling Awami League nominated immediate past KCC mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s Maulana Abdul Awal, Jatiya Party’s Shafiqul Islam Madhu, Zaker Party’s SM Sabbir Hossain and independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman (Mushfique).

The number of voters in the Khulna City Corporation is 535,529. Among them, 266,696 are female and 268,833 male. Voting was held at 1,732 booths of 289 polling centres.