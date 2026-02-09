Killings were already part of army culture, enforced disappearances emerged later

Fazal said talking was useless, describing him as obstinate. Fazal also reported that Ziaul Ahsan kept weapons at home with guards and CCTV. He was instructed to comply with military housing rules.

Later, under the patronage of Siddique and his coursemate Colonel Mahbub, Ziaul Ahsan began disobeying my orders. Even after posting orders to return two officers to the army, he refused. I banned him from entering cantonments.

To implement this, I assigned responsibility to Logistics Area Commander Major General Mizan. Later, he fell out of favour for not informing Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique about the matter. Soon afterward, I received a phone call from MSPM Major General Mia Zainul Abedin. He informed me that the Prime Minister had said the restriction imposed on Ziaul Ahsan should be lifted. I refused.

Major General Mia Zainul Abedin then asked me whether declaring a serving officer undesirable constituted a special measure. I replied that yes, it was a special measure — and that if he disobeyed the Chief of Army Staff’s order, he would also face the same situation.

Two days later, to avoid conflict, I myself withdrew the restriction.

What pained me the most was that we were sending professional officers from the army to RAB, and they were returning as professional killers. After that, I decided that any officer going on posting to RAB, DGFI, or BGB would meet me for an interview both before and after the posting.

I would motivate those heading to RAB by telling them that taking a human life is a grave sin, and that killing someone would bring the curse of that person’s family upon their own. Killing a person with their hands and feet tied is an extremely cowardly act. True courage lies in untying their hands and feet, placing a weapon in their hands, and facing them in combat.

When officers returned, hearing their chilling descriptions of various killings made me deeply worried about the future of the army. I met the Prime Minister and requested that army personnel serving in RAB be brought back into the army. She admitted that RAB was worse than the Rakkhibahini. She made no commitment, and no further steps were taken on the matter.

Later, I encouraged the officers who came for the interviews by telling them that if they were ever asked to take part in a killing mission, they should call me directly. I assured them that I would bring them back into the army with honour and reinstate them. Alongside me, those heading to RAB for the first time were also motivated by Military Secretary Major General Anwar, the DMI, and my PS Colonel Sazzad (now a Major General).

A few days later, DMI Brigadier Jaglul came to me and reported that our efforts to motivate the officers were having no effect. After joining RAB, the officers were being demotivated.

Yet, when two officers were asked to carry out a killing mission on their very first night, they left and reported to the MP checkpoint at Dhaka Cantonment. I reinstated them into the army with full honour.

During this period, DMI Brigadier Jaglul became an adversary of Colonel Ziaul Ahsan. Major General Tarique Siddique removed him from the DMI post. Normally, the DMI is the preferred officer of the Army Chief and is appointed by the Chief himself. But in this case, he was transferred against my wishes, which I found extremely humiliating. There was also an attempt to transfer the Commanding Officer of the Army Security Unit, Brigadier Fazal, but this was blocked due to my strong opposition.