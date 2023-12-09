Free media essential for democracy: TIB

Speakers at an event on the media and freedom of speech said democracy and development are complementary to each other and it is essential to make the development meaningful.
Speaking on the occasion TIB chairperson Sultana Kamal said corruption, injustice, violation of human rights and anarchy are not only being endured, but also these are being patronised.
The discussants also said freedom of press is essential for democracy and a nation cannot become a developed and powerful one by suppressing differences of opinion.
The speakers made these remarks at the discussion organised to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day at TIB office in the capital on Saturday.
At the event, TIB gave away an investigative journalism award, 2023. Ekushey.com (https://ekushey.com/) of Chattogramm, chief reporter Shariful Islam received an award in the regional newspaper category, Daily Kaler Kantho Savar correspondent Zahid Hasan in the national newspaper category and Independent Television senior reporter Hasan Misbah received award in the electronic media (TV channel) category.
Independent Television's programme 'Taalash' also received an award in the electronic media (documentary).
TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said democracy is essential if the development is really made for the people and to make it meaningful.
Democracy ensures freedom of expression of the people, press freedom, he said adding the real development can be made meaningful through ensuring the freedom of expression.
Freedom of media is the main tool to ensure fundamental rights of the people, TIB boss observed.
TIB co-coordinator Zafar Sadiq presented the keynote paper at the discussion. He said law is not being enacted to ensure freedom of expression, but to control it
A developed and resourceful nation can never be built by suppressing difference of opinion, Sadiq noted.