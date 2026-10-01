Restrictions remain largely on paper in water-stressed Barind region

Ponds and canals have yet to be freed from leases so that they can be used as alternative irrigation sources. Chapainawabganj district has around 6,500 ponds, of which 1,100 have been restored. They cannot, however, be used as alternative sources of irrigation.

Mohammad Al Mamunur Rashid, an executive engineer at the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA), told Prothom Alo that water bodies in highly water-stressed areas could not be freed from leases.

Questions over the identification of areas

Many local engineers and agricultural experts say some of the areas declared water-stressed do not face any water crisis at all.

For example, five mouzas in Panka union of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj have been classified as moderately water-stressed. The Padma River flows along one side of these areas and the Mahananda along the other.

Recalling a consultation with local people about the designation, a BMDA official said residents had reported finding water after digging just 10 feet. “How, then, can the area be considered water-stressed?” the official asked.

The BMDA operates large-scale irrigation systems across the region. In many BMDA-managed irrigation areas, controls are being enforced in line with the new rules. Local residents, however, allege that the rules are not being followed in privately operated irrigation systems.

Of the 128,000 hectares of cultivable land in Chapainawabganj, 72,000 hectares are covered by BMDA irrigation. The remainder is under private irrigation.