BCL infighting at Eden College: Vice-president injured

Jannatul Ferdous, vice-president of Eden Mohila College unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League(BCL), has been injured in an attack allegedly by the followers of its president and general secretary, UNB reports.

Eden College Chhatra League president Tamanna Jasmine Riva and general secretary Razia Sultana beat up Jannatul Ferdous at Begum Razia dormitory of the college for giving an interview to the media about extortion and seat trading in the college, said students.