BCL infighting at Eden College: Vice-president injured

A tense situation has been prevailing on the campus over the incident and protest rallies and counter rallies were held after the incident.
On 22 September, Jannatul Ferdous gave an interview to the media alleging various irregularities, extortion, seat trading and hall occupation by BCL president and general secretary.
Two days after the interview, the followers of BCL president and general secretary threatened to remove her from the hall around 11:00 pm on Saturday .
Contacted, Jannatul Ferdous said, “I was outside the hall. Razia’s followers entered my room to create trouble. Later, my roommates called me and I returned to hall and talked to some girls. As soon as I came to the hall, followers of Razia beat me up and snatched my phone.”
Tamanna Jesmin Riva and Razjia Sultana didn’t respond to the call of the UNB correspondent.
However, BCL has formed a two-member probe committee to investigate the incident.