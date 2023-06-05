Azmat Ullah appointed chairman of Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha

Ruling Awami League’s mayoral candidate in the recently held Gazipur City Corporation (election) election Azmat Ullah Khan has been appointed as the chairman of Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha, reports UNB.
He has been appointed to the post following his defeat in the GCC polls to former mayor Jahangir Alam’s mother Jayeda Khatun.
A notification was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Sunday regarding the appointment. It said Azmat Ullah had been appointed the chairman of the Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha according to the section 7 (1) and 7 (2) of the Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha Act, 2020.
He has been appointed for three years from the date of joining on condition of working relations with other institutions and organisations.