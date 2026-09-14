Industrial gas supply to return to month-and-a-half-ago levels Tuesday: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday expressed hope that the gas supply to industries would return to its previous level from tomorrow, Tuesday, as the government has resolved the problem caused by an accident at one of the country’s two floating LNG terminals.

“Hopefully, InshaAllah, from tomorrow evening, gas supply will return to the level as it was one-and-a-half months ago,” he said while exchanging views with business leaders and media personalities at the Prime Minister’s Office at Bangladesh Secretariat here today.

The three-hour meeting was held to discuss the current situation, challenges and future plans in the country’s power and energy sector, with participants putting forward their views on various issues, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

Explaining the reasons behind the current gas shortage, the prime minister said gas supply had been disrupted following an accident at one of the country’s two floating LNG terminals, affecting industries and other sectors. However, he said, the problem had already been resolved.