Industrial gas supply to return to month-and-a-half-ago levels Tuesday: PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday expressed hope that the gas supply to industries would return to its previous level from tomorrow, Tuesday, as the government has resolved the problem caused by an accident at one of the country’s two floating LNG terminals.
“Hopefully, InshaAllah, from tomorrow evening, gas supply will return to the level as it was one-and-a-half months ago,” he said while exchanging views with business leaders and media personalities at the Prime Minister’s Office at Bangladesh Secretariat here today.
The three-hour meeting was held to discuss the current situation, challenges and future plans in the country’s power and energy sector, with participants putting forward their views on various issues, said Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.
Explaining the reasons behind the current gas shortage, the prime minister said gas supply had been disrupted following an accident at one of the country’s two floating LNG terminals, affecting industries and other sectors. However, he said, the problem had already been resolved.
The prime minister also sought cooperation from the business community and the media in implementing the government’s plans for the power and energy sector and urged all concerned to give the government time to implement its plans during its tenure without creating instability, saying any disruption would ultimately hurt business, trade and the country’s economy.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit made a presentation titled “Challenges and Future Roadmap of Bangladesh’s Power and Energy Sector” at the meeting.
The prime minister described the current problems in the country’s power and energy sector as “inherited problems”, saying it would not be possible to resolve the entire crisis within six months or a year.
“But we have identified the problems, prepared plans and are now at the stage of implementing,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said his government is working within a specific timeframe to restore normalcy in power and energy supplies, adding that successful implementation of the plans would benefit not only business and trade but also the overall economy.
To address the supply deficit, he said the government had taken an initiative to set up a third floating LNG terminal. “The preparations for setting up another terminal on a G2G basis have largely been completed over the past month. The work will begin soon,” he said.
The prime minister expressed hope that the government would be able to connect the third terminal to the gas supply system by December 2027.
Stating that the problems in the power sector were longstanding, he said, “After assuming office, the government reviewed the problems, held discussions with the relevant stakeholders and prepared plans to address them.
“Anything needs time, from planning to implementation. The problems in the energy and power sector are inherited. It is not possible to solve them within six months or a year simply by wishing to do so,” he said.
At the meeting, the government also presented to the business leaders tentative timelines for completing various planned activities.
Referring to the timelines, the prime minister said there could be some adjustments in implementation, but the government had a specific plan and timeframe before it.
Seeking cooperation from the business community, the Prime Minister said any setback in the business and industrial sectors has a broader impact on the country’s economy. Therefore, resolving the energy and power crisis is not merely a matter of business interests; it is closely linked to the country’s overall economic progress, he added.
Uninterrupted and adequate energy and power supplies must be ensured to achieve the target of turning Bangladesh into a US$1 trillion economy by 2034, he said, adding that the government has taken long-term plans keeping that goal in mind.
“There is no reason to be disappointed,” he said, adding that the business community was already aware of the extent and complexity of the current problems. The government has openly presented the problems instead of hiding them and has also explained how it plans to address them, he said.
“We wanted to let you know that we are working on this. So, there is no reason to be disappointed,” he said.
The Prime Minister urged the business community to cooperate in implementing the government’s plans if they find them logical, saying successful implementation of the plans would benefit not only the business community but the entire country.
He also added that instability in the country could adversely affect business, trade and the economy.
The prime minister said the people would decide in due course whom they would entrust with running the government. “But whichever government is in office at a given time should be given the time and space to complete the work it has planned,” he said.
Explaining the reason for inviting media representatives and media personalities to the discussion, the prime minister said it was necessary to clearly communicate the government’s objectives and plans to the media. Otherwise, fragmented information could create confusion of various kinds.
He said the media, if given a clear understanding of the government’s plans, would be able to convey them accurately to the people.
The prime minister also said an effective team is needed to successfully accomplish any major task. All relevant members of the government are working together to implement the plans and bring positive changes to the lives of people from different walks of life, he added.
Addressing the business and media representatives, the prime minister said: “Please cooperate with us so that we can do something better for you.”
Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Education, Expatriates’ Welfare and Labour and Employment Mahdi Amin, Invest Bangladesh Authority Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister ABM Abdus Sattar, Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman, Power Secretary Mirana Mahrukh and Energy Secretary Md. Ziaul Huq were present at the meeting.
Among the business leaders were FBCCI Administrator Md Fazlul Hoque, BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan, International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman, BKMEA President Mohammad Hatem, Bangladesh Chamber of Industries President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, Acting president of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association Abul Kamal, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mohammed Amirul Haque, and Bangladesh Agro-Processors Association President Mahbub Anam, among others.
Editor of Daily Manabzamin Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, BNP Media Cell Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel, editor of Daily Wada Shafiqul Alam, journalists Ashraf Kaisar, Mustafa Firoz, Abdun Noor Tushar, Akbar Hossain, Shahed Alam, Rezaul Karim Rony, Azizur Rahman Ripon and Tarikul Islam Sourav, and Jahangirnagar University teacher Nahreen Islam Khan were also present.