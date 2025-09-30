Coordination, efficiency needed for better service of migrants: Experts

Labour migration experts at a consultation have laid emphasis on improving efficiency and coordination among government agencies for delivering better services to aspirant migrants and returnees.

The consultation titled 'Multi-Stakeholder Consultation on Key Functions and Services of MoEWOE, BMET and WEWB for Enhancing Better Coordination and Efficiency' was held at a city hotel on Tuesday.

WARBE Development Foundation in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) organised the event. WARBE Development Foundation has been working for ensuring the rights of the migrants.

The expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) and the Wage Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB), these three government organisations, mainly handle the labour migration.

The migration experts pointed out lack of coordination and among these departments, and their inefficiency while they suggest various steps to improve the situation.