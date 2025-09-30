Overseas Employment
Coordination, efficiency needed for better service of migrants: Experts
Labour migration experts at a consultation have laid emphasis on improving efficiency and coordination among government agencies for delivering better services to aspirant migrants and returnees.
The consultation titled 'Multi-Stakeholder Consultation on Key Functions and Services of MoEWOE, BMET and WEWB for Enhancing Better Coordination and Efficiency' was held at a city hotel on Tuesday.
WARBE Development Foundation in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) organised the event. WARBE Development Foundation has been working for ensuring the rights of the migrants.
The expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) and the Wage Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB), these three government organisations, mainly handle the labour migration.
The migration experts pointed out lack of coordination and among these departments, and their inefficiency while they suggest various steps to improve the situation.
Director general at the foreign ministry, Md Toufiq-ur-Rahman, said it cannot be denied that the migrants are facing problems at various stages. A coordinated supported is needed to alleviate their sufferings, he added.
Expatriates' welfare ministry policy advisor Zia Hassan said the fund of WEWB, which is created by the money of the migrants, has been wasted for some bad decisions. He mentions that a portion of the fund was deposted at some private banks which are currently unable to refund.
WARBE Development Foundation chairman Syed Saiful Haque the money from the welfare fund has been deposited in some banks which have become bankcruft. Why is there no fund for research and expording labour market? he asked.
ILO national project manager Rahnuma Salam Khan said the allocation of business of the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry needs to be modernised.
The discussants at the consultation pointed out that migration cost is a big issue. They said that the migration cost is very high in Bangladesh in comparison with other countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
Private recruiting agent Mohammed Fakhrul Islam said a mechanism has to be developed so that the private recruiters cannot charge any amount of money as they want.
Expat ministry additional secretary Md Saiful Haque Chowdhury, BMET director Masud Rana, Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) joint secretary general Asif Ayub, Films4Peace Foundation's Sheepa Hafiza, among others, addressed the consultation. WARBE Development Foundation director Jasiya Khatoon presented the keynote paper.