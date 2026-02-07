41pc candidates' income below Tk 500,000, which 10 have the highest income

SHUJAN’s data also includes a list of the top income earners in the election. Of the 10 candidates on this list, six are BNP nominees, three are independents, and one is nominated by Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

Topping the list is Zakaria Taher, the BNP candidate from Cumilla-8, with an annual income of nearly Tk 600 million. In second place is independent candidate Md Asadul Islam from Tangail-1, whose income is around Tk 400 million. Third on the list is Zakir Hossain Patwari, the Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate from Lakshmipur-1, with an annual income of about Tk 190 million.

Fourth on the list is BNP candidate Mirza Abbas, with an income exceeding Tk 90 million. In fifth place is independent candidate Salahuddin Alamgir from Tangail-8, with an income of more than Tk 80 million.

The remaining five on the list are BNP candidate Salahuddin Ahmed from Cox’s Bazar-1, BNP candidate Md Jasim Uddin from Cumilla-5, BNP candidate Kaiser Kamal from Netrokona-1, independent candidate Shafiqul Islam Rahi from Chattogram-14, and BNP candidate Redowan Ahmed from Cumilla-7. Each of them has an annual income ranging between Tk 40 million and Tk 65 million.

SHUJAN’s central coordinator, Dilip Kumar Sarker presented these details at the press briefing. Also present at the even were SHUJAN secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, treasurer Syed Abu Naser Bakhtiar Ahmed and others.