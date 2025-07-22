Uttara aircraft crash: Nation mourns the loss, flags at half-mast

The nation has been mourning today, Tuesday, the casualties following the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

The crash occurred yesterday, Monday, when the aircraft plunged into a two-storey school building and ignited a massive fire. As of now, 27 people have been confirmed dead and over 150 injured in one of the most devastating aviation-related tragedies in recent years.