Uttara aircraft crash: Nation mourns the loss, flags at half-mast
The nation has been mourning today, Tuesday, the casualties following the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.
The crash occurred yesterday, Monday, when the aircraft plunged into a two-storey school building and ignited a massive fire. As of now, 27 people have been confirmed dead and over 150 injured in one of the most devastating aviation-related tragedies in recent years.
Following the crash, the interim government yesterday announced a one-day state mourning, a press note sent by the Chief Adviser’s press wing said this.
The note said on this day, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, and educational institutions across the country.
The flag will also be flown at half-mast at all government and private buildings, as well as at Bangladeshi missions abroad.
Besides this, special prayers will be held at all places of worship across the country for the injured and deceased.
All educational institutions and authorities have been instructed to mark the day respectfully.
Interim government’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow and condolences for the victims and their families. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured and directed hospitals and all relevant authorities to give top priority in managing the aftermath.
The government has pledged to extend all necessary support and has announced it will launch an investigation into the cause of the crash.
In light of the national mourning, today’s scheduled HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) and equivalent examinations under all education boards have been postponed.
A new exam schedule will be announced soon, an official notification said.